Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of Cuba and the European Union (EU) will hold today the 3rd Dialogue on Unilateral Coercive Measures, on virtual format due to the isolation measures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the meeting will be held by virtue of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement concluded in 2016 and put into effect, provisionally, in 2017.

The 3rd Dialogue on Unilateral Coercive Measures Cuba-EU will analyze the imposition of these measures as a means of political and economic pressure against the states and the legal and practical areas of existing legislation in EU to prevent the extraterritorial application of laws imposed by third countries.

This provision reinforces the US blockade against Cuba, while threatening European interests.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Cuban delegation will condemn the tightening of the blockade imposed by Washington in the context of the fight against Covid-19.