Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero continues today to check the strategies implemented for development in eastern provinces of the island, as well as their recovery after heavy rains and floods.

The head of government began the day before the fourth governmental visit to Guantánamo, in a tour that will also take him to Santiago de Cuba, in the context of the efforts to promote the country’s progress from the territories, taking advantage of their potentialities.

Among other issues, he evaluated the housing program, the situation of public transportation, food production and the effects of the drought in the Guantanamo entity.

With the authorities of the municipality of Baracoa, Marrero reviewed the initiatives to improve public transportation, food for the people, among others related to the socio-cultural development of the communities.

In analyzing the housing situation, it was learned that 53 percent of the housing fund there is classified as regular or bad and that the subsidy program is not progressing as it should.

At the Porto Santo Hotel, the Prime Minister checked the strategy for the development of Tourism, a sector which, according to Marrero, should play a leading role in the summer season, taking advantage of the natural resources of the Guantanamo municipality.

He also visited the Rubén Suárez chocolate factory and the Agroforestry and Coconut Company, the latter in charge of producing, collecting, processing and commercializing agricultural products and their by-products.

In his tours, the Prime Minister insisted on the need to match local strategies with the solution of the most pressing problems of the population.

Accompanying Marrero on these working visits were the Caribbean nation’s Ministers of Culture and Construction, Alpidio Alonso and René Mesa, respectively; as well as the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodríguez, in addition to other government officials and local authorities.