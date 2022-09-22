Washington, United States.- The city hall of Willimantic, Connecticut, passed a resolution condemning the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba for over 60 years. The new resolution is aimed at calling the Joe Biden Administration and Congress for the end of all punitive measures against Cuba, according to a […]

The new resolution is aimed at calling the Joe Biden Administration and Congress for the end of all punitive measures against Cuba, according to a statement accessed by Prensa Latina.

The new document was approved by a great number of Cuban friends and solidarity organizations including Willimantic Rainbow Connection, Power UP-Coventry and Black Lives Matter, who are also committed to call for the exclusion of Cuba from the U.S. List of Countries Sponsoring Terrorism.

Willimantic/Windham city councilman Emmanuel Pérez considered it pivotal to create conditions for this and other U.S. cities to make their voices heard calling for the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

“It is amazing what Cuba has done to fight off Covid-19 in spite of all obstacles the hostile blockade generates,” Pérez said.

For such a reason, he added, we promoted a new resolution calling for the end of such a criminal blockade against the Cuban people, and we are also supporting other initiatives to organize travels to Cuba.

The Connecticut state representative for Willimantic/Wyndham Susan Johnson, on the other hand, considered this solidarity action is a statement to the whole world of how her city, and others in Connecticut, decided to demolish the anti-Cuban slanders that constantly demonize the Cuban government.

The Willimantic resolution is added to those approved by the cities of Hartford, New Haven and Boston, while work is underway to get four others in three cities in Connecticut and one in the state of Rhode Island.