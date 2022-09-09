Hanoi, Vietnam.- The donation made by two medical entities of Vietnam to Cuba is seen as another sign that currently ratifies the precious solidarity existing between these two nations. Nguyen Viet Thao, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, made this remark during an act in which a donation of 17,000 dollars were delivered, […]

Nguyen Viet Thao, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, made this remark during an act in which a donation of 17,000 dollars were delivered, to compensate for the severe material damages caused by the accident occurred at the Supertanker Base in the western Cuban city of Matanzas in early August.

The money collected was the result of the decision by more than 1,000 officials and workers of the Duc Minh Medical Joint Stock Company and the Pasteur DaLat Vaccine Company to give a day’s pay to reaffirm the Vietnamese people’s sincere and deep affection for the Cuban Party, the State and the people.

Upon expressing his gratitude for the donation, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Hernandez Guillen stressed the value of the gesture, which ratifies the solid ties of brotherhood forged between the two countries.

The diplomat stressed that Havana and Hanoi have boosted their relations to a higher level, and highlighted the increasingly important role played by the economic and trade cooperation, and investment.

Recently, more than a dozen Vietnamese companies also made donations estimated at 3.2 billion dong (about 136,000 dollars) and 4,000 euros to alleviate the damages caused by the devastating fire that occurred in Matanzas.