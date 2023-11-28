Havana, Cuba.- The governments of Venezuela and Cuba signed seven cooperation agreements in tourism as a result of the 16th International Tourism Fair (FITVen 2023) that ended on Monday in Barquisimeto, Lara state.

The Venezuelan Minister for Tourism, Alí ??Padrón, reported that the agreements with the island were signed between Venezolana de Turismo and Cuba’s Musical Recordings and Editions Company, the Cuban Institute of Music, the National Center of Art Schools, the Cultural Engineering Projects and Services company; the Dearte Group and the Abdala Group.

The Ministry of Tourism of Venezuela detailed that the agreements will strengthen relations between Caracas and Havana with the “provision of artistic and cultural services by emblematic Cuban groups”.

Both countries also established a letter of intent that will allow restoration work on furniture and buildings with heritage value and decoration with works by Venezuelan artists.

The agreements will also contribute to training through courses, workshops and specialized programs, in areas such as cinema, plastic arts, modern dance among other artistic manifestations.

Last Sunday the two countries signed two cooperation agreements to continue strengthening tourism operations in the national and international market.

As part of these agreements, a flight with foreign tourists from Cayo Largo, a tourist island in the south of Cuba, is scheduled to arrive in Venezuela on December 7. The commercial operation will be added to the Havana and Varadero routes.

FITVen 2023 opened its doors last Thursday and concluded yesterday at its headquarters in the Flor de Venezuela National Monument. It was reported that the state of Táchira will host the 17th edition next year.