Havana, Cuba.- The deputy minister for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Omar Ghobash, is paying a working visit to Cuba, diplomatic sources reported on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the UEA Embassy in Cuba, Globash’s visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two States.

Ghobash is heading a delegation that will attend the 6th International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), which will take place on November 10 and 11, the communiqué noted.

As part of the Ghobash’s official program in Havana, he will meet with representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the Foreign Ministry.

He will also give a lecture at the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations.

According to the press release, in addition to serving as deputy minister, Globash is also the UAE’s ambassador to the Vatican and is responsible for the development of the UAE’s relations with the Caribbean and Central America.

The United Arab Emirates has been an observer of the ACS since 2017.