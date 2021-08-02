Bangkok, Thailand.- The Thai Association for International Understanding (TAFIU) on Monday denounced that a non-conventional war is being carried out against Cuba to destabilize and subvert the constitutional order.

In a statement signed by TAFIU president Krasae Chanawongse, the association expressed concern about the recent actions of that nature occurred in Cuba and assured that the tightening of the United States blockade and the malicious use of social media were some of the tools used to instigate them.

It also rejected the Joint Declaration about Cuba issued by the US Department of State on July 25 and urged Washington to take actions to normalize relations with Havana.

The TAFIU recalled Cuba’s progress in the fields of education and health despite an economic, commercial and financial siege that has lasted more than 60 years, as well as its gestures of cooperation and solidarity with other countries as a prestigious member of the United Nations.

The association also reiterated its commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and underscored its support to promote dialogue and tolerance of the diversity of political, economic and social systems.

By late 2020, in another communique signed by Chanawongse, the TAFIU also rejected the decision adopted by the previous US administration to describe Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.