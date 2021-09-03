Pretoria, South Africa.- Representatives of South African parties and local Cuba solidarity associations demonstrated today in front of the US consulates in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg against the US blockade of Cuba.

As a fundamental part of these activities, the participants sent by e-mail a memorandum to the US authorities (who refused to receive it in person) demanding the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for 55 years.

In the text, the South African Communist Party (SACP), the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the African National Congress (ANC), and the Society of Friends of Cuba in South Africa (Focus) stress that this demand is made in compliance with international law and UN resolutions, for the good of humanity (Ubuntu), in the era of the Covid-19 global crisis.

We call on peace-loving citizens and progressive organizations, including the trade union movement in the United States, to support the campaign for an end to the aggression and blockade, they state in the text.

Furthermore, they add, we urge all justice-loving people to join together to ensure that Cuba receives and can access much-needed medical supplies and food to give its people a fair chance to survive the scourge of the pandemic.

In the memo, the signatories also call on the international working class and all fair-minded people to reject the irrational and aggressive policies of the U.S. government against Cuba and other countries around the world.

They further pledge to continue solidarity actions in defense of the Cuban Revolution and against the blockade.