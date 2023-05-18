Havana, Cuba.- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Chernishenko will visit Cuba from May 17 to 19, to attend the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Commission between the two countries. During his working visit to Havana, Chernishenko will hold a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Likewise, the vice prime minister of the Slavic nation will […]

