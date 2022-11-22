Moscow, Russia.- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday when meeting here with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel that both countries are consolidating ties of brotherhood in the face of Western economic sanctions. During the meeting, held in the framework of the Cuban president’s official visit to Russia, the Russian leader […]

Moscow, Russia.- Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday when meeting here with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel that both countries are consolidating ties of brotherhood in the face of Western economic sanctions.

During the meeting, held in the framework of the Cuban president’s official visit to Russia, the Russian leader expressed gratitude for the presence of Cuban authorities and confirmed that this is another step to strengthen the common agenda.

He described Diaz-Canel’s visit to Moscow as intense and said that he would be received by President Vladimir Putin, authorities of the Russian Parliament, and the United Russia party.

We live in a complex world, under heavy sanctions, and Cuba is a country with a lot of experience in these matters, Medvedev said.

In this regard, he added that the mechanisms of economic asphyxiation imposed on Havana and Moscow cannot slow down trade and financial cooperation between both nations.

Medvedev added that they will continue their good contact, and enrich the economic, educational, and other ties between their countries. They will develop cooperation between the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Russia party.

For his part, the Cuban head of State said that he was happy to be in Russia and thanked the former Russian president for his welcome.

Diaz-Canel also extended greetings from the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, who according to Diaz-Canel, has fond memories of his meetings with Medvedev.

The president described this as a timely moment to pay a visit to Russia, given the complexities both countries are facing due to the sanctions, also in response to Putin’s invitation to inaugurate the monument to the memory of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

In the face of current challenges, it is always good to exchange ideas and seek ways to strengthen economic relations and expand political dialogue, Diaz-Canel stressed.