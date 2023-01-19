Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday received Russian businessmen to follow up on agreements reached in Moscow past November. The Cuban leader praised the accelerated business progress. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, and the Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca. Today we welcomed an important […]

