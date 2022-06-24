Guatemala City, Guatemala.- The Parliamentary Left Group (GPI) of the Central American Parlament (Parlacen) has expressed its repudiation to economic and political aggression by the United States against the Cuban people and Government for more than 60 years.

The group of legislators rejected actions that as part of the political, economic and financial war of the blockade seek to encourage popular discontent and generate mobilizations against the social system chosen by the Caribbean nation, according to a communique to which Prensa Latina had access.

“The imperialist Government of the United States of America has always dreamed of overthrowing the socialist revolution since its historic victory; however, all those intentions have failed one after the other, because the conscious and organized people have always been ready to defend the revolution and its achievements,” the document highlights.

In this sense, it recalls the multiple campaigns of political destabilization and discredit using millions of dollars and sophisticated information and disinformation technology to create an atmosphere of hostility, insecurity and promote an uprising against the Government among the citizens.

The pronouncement recognizes the difficult economic situation Cuba is going through because of the global crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation to which, it states, the brutal and genocidal blockade imposed for 63 years and the recent measures by US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump (2017-2021) contribute.

Despite the trade and financial difficulties, the parliamentarians recognize the island as a safe, stable, united, organized country capable of facing great challenges.