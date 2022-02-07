London, Great Britain.- Over a thousand Brits signed an open letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to lift the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba back on February 3rd, 1962, on the framework of the British campaign of solidarity with Cuba on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the entry into force of the policy.

The open letter was published on the website of the Campaign for Solidarity with Cuba (CSC) in the United Kingdom (cuba-solidarity.org.uk.

“You (Biden) have the power to change the lives of millions of Cubans with a stroke of the pen, and start a path of peace and cooperation with the Cuban people,” the letter says, and stresses that the anachronistic policy is causing enormous damage to Cuba’s population, not limited to food and medicine shortages, worsened by the extra measures imposed by Trump and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The director of the CSC, Rob Miller, said in recent statements to Prensa Latina that despite the promises made during the electoral campaign, Biden maintains the 240 measures that Trump implemented to intensify the blockade against Cuba.

He also denounced the extraterritorial impact of the blockade, which, he said, tries to prevent others from buying and sending aid to Cuba, and stressed that despite these pressures and threats, the CSC managed to raise 150,000 pounds sterling (more than 200,000 dollars) to acquire medical supplies that helped Cubans fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the organization, which brings together thousands of British people in solidarity with Cuba, announced a new fundraising campaign and donations of school supplies to help alleviate the difficulties that the Cuban educational system is going through.