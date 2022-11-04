Panama city, Panama.- The letter sent to US President Joe Biden by former presidents and former Latin American and Caribbean prime ministers asking him to lift the blockade against Cuba is highlighted by the Panamanian newspaper La Prensa on Thursday. The newspaper quoted fragments of the letter in which they affirm that the Cuban people […]

The newspaper quoted fragments of the letter in which they affirm that the Cuban people are suffering enormous difficulties in the supply of medicines, the arrival of humanitarian aid, the restrictions imposed on financial services, the arrival of tourists, and third-party investments.

La Prensa noted that among the signatories of the letter are Jose Mujica (Uruguay), Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Juan Manuel Santos and Ernesto Samper (Colombia), Evo Morales (Bolivia), Martin Torrijos (Panama), Rafael Correa (Ecuador), Vinicio Cerezo (Guatemala) and Leonel Fernandez (Dominican Republic).

The newspaper added that in the letter, the leaders mentioned the limitations on travels, remittances and donations from the United States as elements that generate a harmful impact not only on those who live in Cuba but for Cuban-Americans whom are denied the right to visit their relatives.

The letter also calls for Cuba’s removal from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, which is drawn up by the US State Department, given Havana’s support for the peace process in Colombia with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and its commitment to complying with the protocols signed with the Colombian State, La Prensa pointed out.

In addition to unfreezing the sanctions against Havana, the signatories of the letter called for not returning to the pre-pandemic world, which in the case of Cuba was aggravated by the devastating impact that Hurricane Ian.

That letter was published on Wednesday, as the draft resolution presented by Cuba on the necessity to end the US blockade is being debated at the United Nations General Assembly, where it annually receives the majority support of the member countries of the multilateral organization.