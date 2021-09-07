Havana, Cuba.- Nicaragua´s second donation batch with food including red beans and vegetable oil has arrived Monday night at Cuba´s Mariel port, located in the western province of Artemisa.

During the welcoming ceremony, Nicaraguan Ambassador Luis Cabrera sent an eternal thank-you message and respect on behalf of President and Commander Daniel Ortega as well as Vice President Rosario Murillo.

‘Here we are, always together and enlightened by hope, work and courage, creating -bare-chested- new times for peace and development. Always brothers and in solidarity,’ Nicaraguan diplomat stressed.

Cuba´s Food-Processing Industry Minister Manuel Sobrino meant the donation arrival proves how strong the historical Nicaragua-Cuba relations has always been and, as reported, supplies are immediately destined to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and free distribution to Cuban people.

The new batch – similar in content to the previous one on August 6 – includes 25 20-foot containers and 549 tons of red beans in 12,103 bags, and five 40-foot containers with 28,812 gallons of vegetable oil.