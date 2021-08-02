Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Sunday thanked Venezuela for its food donation in the face of US hostility and blockade against the two countries.

On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez welcomed the Venezuelan donation, as Cuba is presently facing up its most critical moment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Solidarity between our peoples is strengthened in the face of imperialist hostility and fierce blockade that intends to give in for hunger and necessity,’ Bruno Rodríguez tweeted.

In past days, Cuba received donations from Mexico, Russia, Bolivia, China and other nations.

Food, medical supplies, syringes and biosafety material arrived in Cuba to aid the country to challenge the complex scenario caused by the pandemic and the impact of the US blockade.