Mexico City, Mexico.-

Mexico City, Mexico.- A heartfelt tribute was paid on Thursday by the Mexican Congress to Fidel Castro at the opening of a photographic exhibition organized by the Parliamentary Group of Friends of Cuba headed by Congressman Ruben Moreira.

The exhibition for the 6th anniversary of Fidel Castro´s death gathers over a hundred pictures of remarkable moments in Commander-in-Chief and leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro´s life and work.

Yeidckol Polevnsky, vice-president of the parliamentary group, presented the exhibition reported by manifold journalists from national media, and illustrated it with passages from the life of the Cuban revolutionary and his political thought.

Moreira made some anecdotes of meetings with Fidel Castro, and in particular on a trip of Fidel to Coahuila in 2006 as he served as governor and donated three ophthalmologic hospitals.

Cuban Ambassador Marcos Rodriguez closed the ceremony with deep gratitude for the homage to the eternal and undefeated Commander in Chief, the recognition of Polevnsky´s and Moreira´s words, and in particular to the group of friends that brings together representatives of nearly all political parties.

Rodríguez was especially grateful for their solidarity ahead of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, the condemnations by legislators to this crime against humanity, as well as the support in the recent vote at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) where the world called the White House to lift its hostile blockade.