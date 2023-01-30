Vientiane, Laos.- In a further demonstration of support and solidarity with the Caribbean nation, students of the “Amistad Laos Cuba” school, on Monday honored the 170th birthday of National Hero José Martí, in front of the bust built there in his memory, . Taking advantage of the occasion,Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Enna Viant expressed her […]

Taking advantage of the occasion,Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Enna Viant expressed her pride and gratitude that Laos’ representatives attended two significant events recently held in Havana.

For the first time, she said, Lao People’s Democratic Republic was present at the International Conference For the World’s Balance, a theme reflecting one of José Martí´s goal and for which he always fought.

Viant also noted that young Laotians participated alongside Cuban leaders and university students in the historical March of the Torches, from the steps of the University of Havana to the Marti Forge, where he, at only 17 years of age,as a prisoner, had to do forced labors.

Leaders of the International Relations Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the General Board of the Ministry of Education and Sports, and members of the board of Executives of the Lao-Cuba Friendship Association also participated in the event.