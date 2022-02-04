Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.- The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, and the Cuban ambassador to this country, Emilio Pevida, reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, diplomatic sources indicated.

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nur-Sultan, the parties discussed ways to expand cooperation in different spheres of development.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the mutual collaboration in international organizations and presented the Cuban ambassador with a diploma of recognition for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Cuban diplomat thanked the people and government of Kazakhstan for the support of his country’s just struggle against the blockade of the United States.

Pevida highlighted the hospitality received during his diplomatic mission in the country and the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation in recent years.

He cited that the interaction with Kazakhstan reached the fields of health, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, tourism, sports, culture, legal assistance, as well as the expansion of the legal basis for cooperation between the chambers of commerce and the attorney general’s offices of both countries.