Havana, Cuba.- The Italian association La Villetta today condemned the actions against Cuba in the European Parliament, where a resolution “that intends to hit a sovereign nation, guilty only of being socialist”, is being debated on Wednesday.

The organization published its call to vote against proposed resolution 2023/2744 on the “situation of the European Union-Cuba cooperation and political dialogue agreement in light of the recent visit of the high representative to the island”, which as they point out, is false in its arguments and outrageous in its content.

The document warns that the proposed motion seeks to interrupt the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union and Cuba and intends to further toughen the economic and financial blockade of the United States.

It reaffirms that the Cuban government is legitimately and democratically elected, and that the island is a democratic country and respectful of the human rights of its population, despite having been attacked for 65 years by the United States.

Furthermore, it invites the signatories of the resolution to review their position and avoid that the European Parliament aligns itself with the extremist and dangerous positions for the planet.