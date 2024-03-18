Havana, Cuba.- India today announced the appointment of T. Armstrong Changsan, current joint secretary of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.

The new representative for the Caribbean island of the Indian government is expected to take office shortly, as indicated in a brief note by the Foreign Ministry.

His service record as a diplomat, with more than two decades of experience, reflects previous missions in Japan, Nigeria and South Africa, including that of ambassador stationed in Iceland, his last assignment of this type, according to Foreign Service sources.

In India, he served in the Economic and Social Division of the United Nations and for four years as a Regional Passport Officer dealing with the North Eastern States.

In December 2021, he took over as joint secretary and director of the Foreign Ministry division in charge of managing passports of Indian citizens both inside and outside the country.

Changsan will occupy the position left in November 2023 by Sarvesvaran Janakiraman, who concluded his diplomatic mission in the Caribbean nation with valuable contributions to the strengthening of political relations, friendship and cooperation, according to the Cuban authorities.

Before his departure from Havana, Janakiraman met with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero in a meeting in which the Cuban leader conveyed to the diplomat his satisfaction for the work carried out and his support for the cooperation projects that contribute to the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

Marrero highlighted that Cuba places high value on its ties with India and recognized that nation’s role on the global stage.

The head of government also thanked the South Asian nation for its firm position against the US blockade imposed of Cuba. For his part, Janakiraman expressed that serving in Cuba for two years was a privilege, as he praised the relations between the two countries in the economic and business sector, and the joint projects in the agricultural and energy fields.