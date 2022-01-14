Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) convened the first virtual meeting Solidarity against the blockade, to be held on January 17.

On its Twitter account, the institution informed that guests would share information on Cuba’s efforts in the fight to preserve the environment.

Likewise, the panelists will emphasize how the economic, commercial, and financial sanctions that the U.S. government keeps intact against the Caribbean nation threaten that purpose.

The meeting takes place amid the growing solidarity with Cuba from friendly countries and the growing rejection of the international community against the blockade.

Recently, members of the National Committee of the U.S. Solidarity Brigade Venceremos visited the country and reaffirmed their commitment to disseminate the reality of Cuba in their country and to press for the cessation of Washington’s hostility.

Speaking to the press, young activist Oyensonwu Chatoyer assured that this support would continue as long as the blockade and aggressions, reinforced by the White House amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting world crisis, prevail.

From their arrival in Havana on January 5 until their departure, the U.S. solidarity activists visited scientific, historical, and social centers in the Cuban capital.