Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- Honduras and Cuba are committed in boosting cooperation in areas such as health, education, and biotechnology, with which the bilateral relations are currently strengthening.

On a video posted on Twitter, Foreign Minister Enrique Reina informed that after President Xiomara Castro and her Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel met on Tuesday, they agreed to move forward on several projects under construction.

The head of Honduran diplomacy assured that, with that meeting, held in the framework of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on going in Argentina, mutual relations were reinforced.

Castro and Díaz-Canel also agreed to promote relations in the field of culture and sports, the diplomat said.

On the other hand, Reina highlighted that Cuba, now leading the Group of the 77 plus China, backed Honduras in terms of support with the United Nations to set up the International Commission against Corruption and Impunity in the Central American country.

After addressing the plenary session of the 7th CELAC Summit on Tuesday, Xiomara Castro condemned the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, for more than six decades.