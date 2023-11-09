Havana, Cuba.- In the context of the 39th Havana International Fair, the Cuban government thanked Vietnam for more than 60 years of solid and uninterrupted relations and its collaboration in difficult times.

Vietnam Day was celebrated at the fair in the presence of Huang Minh Chien, deputy director general of Vietnam’s Trade Promotion Department of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce; Lo Thanh Tung, ambassador in Havana; and Cuban authorities.

Eduardo Rodríguez, Cuban Minister of Transportation, pointed out that Vietnam has become the second trading partner, the main investor in the Asian region and the largest supplier of rice for the Cuban population. It also stands out for its active participation in the investment process in the Mariel Special Development Zone, with five businesses in the light and agri-food industries and in renewable energies.

Rodríguez invited officials and businessmen from that Southeast Asian nation to participate in the 9th Session of the Vietnam-Cuba Business Committee, with an important business Forum.

For his part, Huang reaffirmed the willingness of his State and government to expand and strengthen economic and commercial ties with Cuba, maintained for six decades.

He pointed out that the Havana International Fair this year coincides with the celebration of the 53rd anniversary of the historic visit of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro to the first liberated zone in the south in the province of Quang Tri, in the most difficult moments of the resistance of the Vietnamese people against US imperialism.