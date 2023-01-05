Paris, France.- In a message of greetings for the 64th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, the Cuba Si France association on Wednesday recognized the resistance of the archipelago in the face of U.S. aggressions. On January 1, 1959, Batista’s mafia regime, supported by the United States, was swept away by a group of […]

On January 1, 1959, Batista’s mafia regime, supported by the United States, was swept away by a group of revolutionaries led by an exceptional man, Fidel Castro. Since then, the empire has not accepted that a small third-world country bravely emancipates itself from its tutelage.

In this sense, the French organization with three decades of solidarity work described as heroic the resistance of Cuba and its people, despite the tragedies faced throughout this period. Washington has not been able to destroy the Cuban Revolution, neither by force nor by subjecting the Antillean nation to a cruel economic, commercial, and financial blockade, it warned.

The association also denounced the plans to encourage internal subversion, the media campaigns, and the objective of profiting from the suffering of the population, underlining their failure.According to Cuba Si France, no country in the world has known such aggressiveness for such a long time.

In this regard, it advocated intensifying support and solidarity with the largest of the Antilles in 2023, a position to which he expressed commitment.

It also criticized the position of France and the European Union in the face of the extraterritorial impact of the U.S. blockade, which affects banks, businessmen, and citizens of the countries of the organization of 27 member states.

They do not have the courage, the moral authority, or the will to oppose this barbarity, the organization said.