Excellent interparliamentary ties between governments of Cuba and Russia are highlighted

Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, highlighted the excellent state of the relations with the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

In a letter addressed to Valentina Matvienko, president of the Federation Council of the Russian Parliament, Lazo highlighted her brilliant career and recognized her affection and solidarity towards the largest of the Antilles.

Matvienko visited Cuba in 2013, when she signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Assembly; and in 2019, to participate in the celebrations for the 500th anniversary of the founding of the town of San Cristóbal de La Habana.

In December 2022, the head of the Cuban Parliament presented his Russian counterpart with the Order Of Solidarity, during his official visit to Moscow.

At the ceremony, Lazo also stressed that the Russian legislator is a pillar in the bilateral relations between both parliaments; supports the Federation Council’s pronouncements every year for the end of the US blockade of Cuba; and supports everything that can favor political, economic, commercial, cultural and social relations between the two countries.