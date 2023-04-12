Havana, Cuba.- The Pasaxon newspaper, an organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (PPRL), highlighted the dialogue held today by the president of the Foreign Relations Committee of that group, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, and his Cuban counterpart Emilio Lozada. In an amplified note through its social networks, the publication detailed that in the videoconference Phomvihane praised […]

In an amplified note through its social networks, the publication detailed that in the videoconference Phomvihane praised the achievements of the Cuban Revolution under the leadership of the Communist Party (PCC), despite the permanent siege by the United States and its economic blockade. He also valued the significance of the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries and advocated the expansion of bilateral relations.

The head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the PCC, Emilio Lozada, also recognized the successes achieved by Laos with the leadership of the PPRL and commented on the implementation of the agreements derived from the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Both leaders discussed how to improve and strengthen collaboration, and exchanged points of view on current regional and international issues.