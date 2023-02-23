Havana, Cuba.- Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, exchanged with members of the Dominican Republic-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group, who are visiting the island, according to the Parliament’s Twitter account. During their visit, the Dominican parliamentarians held working meetings with Yanet Hernández Pérez, deputy governor of […]

During their visit, the Dominican parliamentarians held working meetings with Yanet Hernández Pérez, deputy governor of Havana; they visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center for Studies and had a dialogue at the National Capitol with deputies Alberto Núñez Betancourt, Danhiz Díaz Pereira and Julia Dolores Cabrera Reymont.