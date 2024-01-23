Díaz-Canel wishes Uganda success in the presidency of the G77 and China

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel wished success to Uganda as new president pro tempore of the G77 and China.

This was made known by the dignitary in a message published Monday on his X profile, and let the government of that African nation know that it has our backing and support.

He also stressed the great honor it means for Cuba to preside for the first time over the largest bloc of developing countries within the UN.

“We hand over the presidency aware that the Group was strengthened and advanced in its agenda, despite the difficulties imposed on us by the genocidal blockade of the United States,” Díaz-Canel emphasized.

The day before, during the Third South Summit held in Kampala, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa officially handed over the pro tempore presidency of the Group to Uganda.

He affirmed that Cuba will always be committed to the defense of unity within the rich diversity of the 134 countries that make up the bloc, including China, in pursuit of the legitimate interests and aspirations of our peoples, “we will be stronger and our voice will be heard,” he said.