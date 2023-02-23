Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday strongly condemned both racism and police brutality in the United States. On his Twitter account, Bruno Rodriguez pointed out that the rate of Black people shot dead by law enforcement officers is more than double of white Americans. Bruno Rodriguez posted some figures from the American […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday strongly condemned both racism and police brutality in the United States.

On his Twitter account, Bruno Rodriguez pointed out that the rate of Black people shot dead by law enforcement officers is more than double of white Americans.

Bruno Rodriguez posted some figures from the American Civil Liberties Union, which revealed that 7 out of 10 African Americans claim to have received less fair treatment by police officers because of their color.

According to the Mapping Police Violence site, 2022 was the deadliest year caused by police violence since 2013, with an average of over three individuals killed per day and around 100 per month, as well as 31 other deaths compared to 2021 when 1,145 people were killed.

Out of a total of 1,176 deaths in 2022, 132 homicides (11%) resulted in cases in which no crime was alleged, 104 were mental health or welfare checks, 98 involved traffic infractions, and 207 (18%) for other non-violent crimes allegations.

African descendants accounted for 24% of those killed by law enforcement officers.