Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday said that systemic racism and incitement to hatred in the United States claim victims every week.

The Foreign Minister tweeted that the exclusion, injustice and selfishness that exist in the US contribute to this negative result, which is already ‘part of the nature and history of Americans, ‘whose government was the supporter of apartheid.’

Some data illustrating this inequality came to light last October, when a report by the US financial group Citigroup revealed that one-fifth of African-American families had net incomes of zero dollars.

It also added that 75 percent of blacks in the United States have 10,000 dollars to retire and own only 47 of them own their homes, while 80 percent of white own theirs.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was commemorated on Sunday, in honor of 69 people killed in 1960 at the hands of the police in a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid’s pass act in South Africa.

This context served many countries, such as Cuba, to ratify their commitment to confronting the vestiges of discrimination in society.

Cuba has a National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, approved by the Council of Ministers in November 2019, which aims to identify the causes of the problem and diagnose actions to be developed by territory, branch of the economy and society.