Paris, France.- The Coordinating Committee of Cubans Living in France paid tribute this Sunday to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro (1926-2016), on the 97th anniversary of his birth and highlighted his legacy of social inclusion and internationalism.

In a statement, the group reviewed moments in the life and work of the statesman, including the actions that led to the overthrow of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista on January 1, 1959, the achievements of the Revolution in health and education, the defeat of the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 and support for the independence struggles in Africa.

Likewise, the Coordinating Committee, which groups associations spread throughout France, highlighted Fidel’s thoughts in favor of the unity of the peoples of the South, multilateralism, defense of the environment and the development of science.

He also recalled the commitment of the Revolution he led to equality, without distinction of race, sex or origin.

All this despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades, he said.