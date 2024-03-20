Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a dialogue with participants at the III International Colloquium Patria, which is being held here these days with the attendance of delegates from 31 countries from four continents.

During the dialogue at the Palace of the Revolution, he thanked the participants for being in Cuba in these difficult times.

He assured that the Colloquium Patria has created a family, and the island always awaits the event because communication spaces are vital.

The Cuban president called for unity, solidarity, articulation in communication, to be in the social networks with the revolutionary truth, the Presidency of the Caribbean nation published on its account on the social network X.

For their part, the participants in the meeting described it as an event of solidarity, commitment, affection and tenderness among peoples.

“Thanks to Cuba for overcoming everything and embracing us,” said some of the attendees.

Solidarity with Palestine has marked this new edition of the Patria Colloquium focused on the impact of new technologies and their application in the work of the media.

This Tuesday morning, Diaz-Canel arrived at the Colloquium venue at the Pabexpo fairgrounds and toured the stands of the different communication projects.

He made a special stop at the Al Mayadeen stand where he reiterated Cuba’s support to the cause of the Palestinian people.