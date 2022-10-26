Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today recalled the almost unanimous condemnation before the United Nations (UN) of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for six decades. From his profile on the social network Twitter, the leader of the Caribbean nation alluded to the reinforcement of that unilateral measure and […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel today recalled the almost unanimous condemnation before the United Nations (UN) of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States for six decades.

From his profile on the social network Twitter, the leader of the Caribbean nation alluded to the reinforcement of that unilateral measure and mentioned Washington’s disrespect for the international community’s denunciation, expressed for 30 years in that space of coordination.

The Foreign Ministry of the island mentioned in its most recent report on the subject how the intensification of that U.S. policy, in an opportunistic manner and at unprecedented levels, worsened the domestic economic situation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The document covers the period from August 2021 to February 2022, characterized by constant persecution of financial transactions linked to Cuba and, as a consequence, closures or breaches of contracts, indebtedness and delays in shipments.

According to the text, the estimated damages of the blockade during the 14 months of the administration of Democrat Joe Biden amount to 6.3 billion dollars, while the 243 provisions applied by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump remain in place.