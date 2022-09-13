Washington, United States.- Cuban diplomats before the UN received from the City Council of the US city of Hartford, capital of Connecticut, a copy of the resolution that demands the end of the blockade against the island, an activist reported today. According to José Oro, member of the board of directors of the Global Anti-Blockade […]

According to José Oro, member of the board of directors of the Global Anti-Blockade Movement (NEMO), the document asks President Joe Biden to end Washington’s economic, commercial and financial siege against Cuba and normalize relations between the two countries.

The document was delivered to the permanent representative of Havana to the United Nations, Pedro Luis Pedroso, the ambassador Yuri Gala, the minister counselor Roberto Hernández and the second secretary Ernesto Sierra, Oro indicated on his Facebook account.

At the end of last week, the representatives of the Caribbean nation made a trip to the state of Connecticut to exchange with residents about the reality of the island and promote bilateral ties.

Their program included tours of the communities of Hamden, Hartford, Middletown, Willimantic and New Haven, as well as meetings with officials, legislators, mayors, union leaders, representatives of more than 20 organizations, scientists, academics and other sectors of society.

The Cuban delegation took advantage of the occasion to thank the cities of Hartford, New Haven and their elected officials for approving resolutions that ask the Government of this North American country to end the blockade, considered a violation of human rights and the main obstacle to the development of the island.

Similarly, they expressed gratitude to the activists in solidarity with Havana and advocated projects for exchange in spheres such as education, culture and sports.

The Global Anti-Blockade Movement organized Connecticut General Assembly member Edwin Vargas to issue an invitation to members of the Cuban mission to the United Nations to visit the state and have a goodwill exchange with the people.

The Connecticut Capital City Council passed the resolution last July, which NEMO saw as a very important step toward ending a hostile policy that has negatively impacted both towns for more than six decades.

Hartford’s initiative joins the calls of other American cities, such as Boston, Massachusetts, which also demand the elimination of restrictions on trade and travel between the two countries.