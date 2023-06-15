Moscow, Russia.- The Cuban delegation headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is in St. Petersburg on Thursday to attend the 26th International Economic Forum, where the working visit to the Russian Federation will conclude. Marrero will speak at the event’s opening session this Thursday, considered by many to be Russia’s major annual economic conference, often […]

Moscow, Russia.- The Cuban delegation headed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero is in St. Petersburg on Thursday to attend the 26th International Economic Forum, where the working visit to the Russian Federation will conclude.

Marrero will speak at the event’s opening session this Thursday, considered by many to be Russia’s major annual economic conference, often referred to in the press as “The Russian Davos,” in analogy to the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland.

The Forum brings together heads of State, finance ministers, chiefs of Russian and foreign companies, financiers, and academics to discuss the economic problems in Russia, developing markets, and the world in general.

Before arriving in St. Petersburg, the Cuban prime minister visited Moscow, the second leg of the visit to Russia that began in Sochi, to attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

During his last day in the capital on Wednesday, Marrero met with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. Putin assured him that Russia would do everything possible for bilateral economic cooperation to help overcome the difficulties imposed from abroad.

Marrero’s official visit to Russia will run until June 17, after the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum concludes.