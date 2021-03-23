Victor Fernandez, president of the Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop), on Tuesday considered essential to increase international pressure against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade to Cuba, a policy he denounced as a challenge to the world.

Paris, France.- Victor Fernandez, president of the Cuba Cooperation France Association (CubaCoop), on Tuesday considered essential to increase international pressure against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade to Cuba, a policy he denounced as a challenge to the world.

A strong pressure is essential so that Washington lifts the blockade and puts an end to the Helms-Burton Act, these actions represent the main obstacle to the socio-economic development of Cuba, Fernandez stressed in statements to Prensa Latina.

According to the CubaCoop president, stopping the siege in force for more than six decades is a priority by the French association founded in 1995. It has been involved in the last two decades in dozens of projects for the socio-economic development in Cuban provinces.

Cuba is a solidarity country, which deserves recognition and not sanctions; we have already made our choice: we are and will continue to be friends of its people and its Revolution, he commented.

The CubaCoop president condemned the extraterritorial nature of the US blockade, strengthened during the administration of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who in May 2019 activated Title III of the Helms-Burton Act to deprive Cuba of foreign investment and further suffocate its economy.

Fernandez pointed out that in addition to the fight against the blockade, the association has among its priorities for 2021 the participation in new cooperation projects aimed at the socio-economic progress and the promotion of the solidarity campaign, expressed by the shipment of containers with donations.

CubaCoop received this month the 60th Anniversary Commemorative Seal granted by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) due to its solidarity and support to Cuba.