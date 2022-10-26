Madrid, Spain.- Cuba has undertaken this week several promotional actions on its tourism offer in the Spanish market, the leading European source of tourists to the Caribbean island. Cuban Deputy Tourism Minister Yamily Aldama told Prensa Latina on Tuesday that this effort attracts interest from tour operators, airlines, and hotel chains participating in the workshops, […]

Cuban Deputy Tourism Minister Yamily Aldama told Prensa Latina on Tuesday that this effort attracts interest from tour operators, airlines, and hotel chains participating in the workshops, the first in Madrid and the following in Seville and Valencia.

“A team from Cuba has come to make several presentations in three cities, which is the one that directly reaches the client, to update the new offers of our facilities, those that have just started up and the remaining ones,” Aldama said.

The deputy minister highlighted the improvements made in the areas devoted to the industry without chimneys in the Caribbean nation and specially referred to the eastern region, with a direct flight to Santiago de Cuba by Iberojet airline as of November 11.

In that sense, she pointed out that the idea is to show all potentialities of the eastern region, not only as an additional attraction, but also with the hope that the demand will grow, not only until March but extended beyond that date.

In response to another question from Prensa Latina, Aldama stated that Spain is Europe’s leading tourist-sending market to Cuba, and 60 percent of the international chains that manage hotels on the island are from Spain. The idea is to strengthen our influence here.

During the first day of the Cuban tourism actions in Spain at a hotel in Madrid, several airlines, tour operators, and hoteliers exchanged with specialists from the Caribbean nation.

Tourism counselor for Spain and Portugal, Niurka Pérez Denis, detailed the relevance of having several hotel chains and the broad portfolio of itineraries established by Air Europa, Iberojet, World2fly, Cubana de Aviación, and Iberia.