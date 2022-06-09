Montreal, Canada.- With the presence of Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia, the Cuban delegation presented Destination Cuba and the new Unique Campaign in Canada, official reports said today.

The Facebook account of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) of the Caribbean nation, specified that the exhibition was held on Tuesday in Montreal with the assistance of major Canadian agencies dedicated to recreation.

The meeting was also attended by the Cuban deputy minister of tourism, Adalberto Venero, the commercial director of Mintur, Gihana Galindo, and the Consul General of Cuba in Montreal, Susana Malmierca.

The presentation caused an impact among tour operators, travel agents and specialized media.

The head of Cuban tourism is on a one-week visit to this country to strengthen working ties with travel industry entities here.

The Twitter account of the Mintur delegate in this country, Lessner Gomez, points out the exchanges with Canadian parties and the satisfaction of local tour operators with the visit. On Monday, the Cuban minister held meetings with the main executives of tour operator agencies, airlines and the Institute of Hotels and Tourism.

Cuba aims to complete this year with 2.5 million foreign visitors, and thus mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.