Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban delegation at the 148th assembly of the Interparliamentary Union, meeting in Geneva, participated in several debates and forums of the international organization.

The National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba announced on social network X that the delegation is headed by the vice president of the legislative body, Ana María Mari Machado, who exchanged with parliamentary authorities from Palestine, Algeria and Namibia.

She also met with the general secretary of the Progressive Party of the Working People of Cyprus, Stefanos Stefano, with whom she discussed bilateral relations and how to continue strengthening ties at the parliamentary level.

Mari reported on the situation on the island caused by the US blockade and its intensification at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Interparliamentary Union was created in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians, dedicated to promoting peace through diplomacy and dialogue, and currently brings together 179 member countries and 14 associate members.