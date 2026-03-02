Share

Havana, Cuba.- In a post on X, Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla lamented the damage caused by heavy rains earlier this week in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil and sent his heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of the South American nation.

Mr. Rodríguez also offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the weather event, whose death toll, according to the Fire Department, has reached 36.

According to Prensa Latina news agency, rainfall totals have hit the 584-mm mark in the municipality of Juiz de Fora, making February the rainiest month on record.

Local authorities report that more than 3,500 people have been left homeless or displaced, with 772 incidents recorded, including landslides, floods, and structural collapses.