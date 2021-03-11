The imposition of new sanctions by the United States against Cuba in just over a year caused multimillion-dollar losses, Havana’s permanent mission to the UN denounced on Wednesday.

From April 2019 to March 2020, the US blockade affected Cuban tourism in areas related to travel, services, operations, and logistics insurance, reflected in losses that amount to about 1,888,386,675 dollars, according to the diplomatic office’s press release.

In particular, the imposition of new sanctions by the State Department to regulate travel to Cuba by US citizens, such as the ban on regular and charter flights to international airports, with the exception of the capital’s ‘Jose Marti,’ contributed to this.

That is equivalent to a reduction in the flow of US visitors of approximately 420,000 passengers, with the resulting negative impact on revenue collection, the note adds.

If there was no blockade, the estimated annual number of US visitors to Cuba could reach at least two million, which would make that country the main tourist source market to the island, it assures.