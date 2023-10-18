Havana, Cuba,- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has strongly condemned Israel’s criminal bombing of the AI Ahli hospital in Gaza that has caused at least 500 deaths and hundreds of wounded.

On his account in X, the head of Cuban dipolomacy repudiated, on behalf of his government and in the strongest, terms this “repudiatory act that constitutes a violation of International Humanitarian Law”.

The world is shocked by the atrocity of the Zionist army and has reacted indignantly to the event. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the aggression barbaric and demanded that the Tel Aviv government be held accountable.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a few hours ago that most of the fatalities are children and women, while various media outlets reveal that this is precisely the intention of the aggressors: to attack schools, hospitals and kill innocent civilians.

The Cuban government recently rejected in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the death of innocent people of all parties involved in the conflict, regardless of ethnicity, nationality or religious faith.

It also strongly condemned the killing of civilians, especially women, children and workers of the United Nations system, as well as the indiscriminate bombing of the population of Gaza and the destruction of homes, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.