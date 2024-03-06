Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso discussed bilateral collaboration with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, in the context of the sixth Culture Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Both reviewed the Memorandum of Cultural Collaboration signed in 2022 and the actions to be implemented in the coming months based on common interests.

According to a note from the Cuban Ministry of Culture, the senior Arab official referred to the initiative that his country is leading together with Brazil to ensure that in the next editions of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Agreement on Climate Change, the impact of climate change is discussed from a cultural perspective.

Alonso expressed the importance that Cuba, especially Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016), always gave to environmental issues, essential for the survival of the human species.

The exchange also addressed other topics of bilateral cultural collaboration, the participation of Cuban and Emirati artists in international events in the two countries, fundamentally the Emirati presence in the Havana Biennial, which will begin in November this year.

The Cuban minister highlighted the importance of raising cultural ties to the level of the excellent political relations between Cuba and the UAE and invited his counterpart to visit his country.

Furthermore, he held meetings with the Deputy Director General of Culture of UNESCO, Ernesto Ottone, and with the President of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak.

As part of the visit to the UAE, he took a tour of the Jas Island Creative Conglomerate, where he was received by its general director Mohammed Dobiea, with whom it was agreed to begin a collaboration between the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry and Creative Media from Abu Dhabi.