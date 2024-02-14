Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic and consular relations today, through an exchange of diplomatic notes carried out between the permanent representations of both countries before the United Nations.

According to a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the establishment of official ties between both countries was carried out in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, International Law and in accordance with the spirit and norms established in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961.

The Republic of Korea, known as South Korea, is a country in East Asia, comprising the southern half of the Korean Peninsula.