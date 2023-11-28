Cuba and province of Sri Lanka explore possibilities for collaboration

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka Andrés González Garrido and the Governor of the Northwest province of Sri Lanka and member of Parliament, Laksman Yapa Abeywardana, evaluated the possibilities of joint cooperation.

Both also examined the relations between the two countries, as indicated by a note from the island’s embassy in the Asian country.

The North West Province is one of the nine that make up the territory of Sri Lanka. Its capital, Kurunegala, has a population of 28,571 inhabitants.

This territory is mainly known for its numerous coconut plantations. Puttalam, Kuliyapitiya and Chilaw are other important cities.

Fishing, shrimp farming and rubber tree plantations are among the prominent economic activities of the province, which has a population of approximately two million people, according to an official census.