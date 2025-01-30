Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Angola will mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2025, which are already being celebrated.

The Cuban ambassador to Angola, Oscar León, emphasized the long-standing relationship between the two countries. These relations were strengthened by Cuba’s involvement in the defense of Angola’s independence and territorial integrity, beginning in 1975, at the request of the nation’s first leader, António Agostinho Neto.

He reflected on milestones such as the military assistance provided for 15 years, with the involvement of Cuban internationalist fighters and collaborators.

He also mentioned collaboration programs in several fields, particularly in healthcare and education, and the training of thousands of Angolan youth in the Caribbean nation.

Likewise, the diplomat referred to the visits by Cuban delegations to Angola in the past two years, including those led by president Miguel Díaz-Canel, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and the head of Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo.

According to León, this evidences the potential for enhanced collaboration and the commitment of both parties to materialize them.

He expressed his hope for the Sixteenth Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific Cooperation between Cuba and Angola, which will be held this year, to bring new achievements for the benefit of both peoples.