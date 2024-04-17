Havana, Cuba.- Cuba celebrated this Tuesday the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Belarus.

Through its X account, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the will to continue strengthening the historic political, economic, cooperation and friendship ties between both peoples.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Cuba were established in April 1992.

In May 1997, the commercial representation of Cuba in Belarus was transformed into an embassy and in November 1998, the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Cuba was inaugurated, the first Belarusian diplomatic mission in Latin America and the Caribbean.

An example of the links between the countries was the official visit to Belarus of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, in November of last year 2023 with the purpose of consolidating the ties of friendship between both peoples and strengthening economic-commercial and cooperation relations.