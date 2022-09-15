Madrid, Spain.- Under the slogan “Cuba unites us”, the Basque city of Bilbao will host the VI Meeting of Cuban Residents in Spain coming October 8-9. The event will be organized by different Basque associations including “Sierra Maestra-Euskadi”, “Desembarco del Granma” and ACESMA, along with the Board of Directors of FACRE “José Martí” (Federation of […]

The event will be organized by different Basque associations including “Sierra Maestra-Euskadi”, “Desembarco del Granma” and ACESMA, along with the Board of Directors of FACRE “José Martí” (Federation of Associations of Cubans Residing in Spain).

The associations will be discussing and reaching agreements that will help strengthen emigrants´ ties with their homeland and to strengthen both Cuban culture and identity abroad.

Likewise, participants will debate on communication tools in face of misinformation, while seeking to promote initiatives and campaigns of solidarity with the Cuban people.

As current issues, in addition to the media hype and the U.S. blockade, participants will receive information and discuss investment openings in Cuba by Cuban nationals living abroad.

According to the media Cubainformación -headed by José Manzaneda- delegates will take to the streets on coming Sunday to condemn, alongside Basque solidarity groups, the US blockade imposed on the Cuban people.