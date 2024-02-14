Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd International Meeting of Theoretical Publications, Parties and Left Movements concludes today in Havana, after two days of debates and proposals focused on the unity of progressive forces.

This Tuesday, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel participated in the meeting that brings together intellectuals, personalities, thinkers and academics from Cuba and 37 other countries to reflect on alternatives for confrontation to the media war of the great centers of power.

Díaz-Canel called for unity of action on the left of the world in the face of attempts at cultural colonization and the media offensive of the great centers of power against the emancipatory efforts of the people.

He also highlighted the relevance of greater coordination of permanent efforts to spread the truth of the just causes that engage and mobilize the progressive forces of the world.

The Cuban head of state denounced the attempts to make popular causes invisible through the control of Internet algorithms and the use of digital platforms, and gave examples of the biased and manipulated treatment of the Palestinian situation, the blockade against Cuba, and the struggle of the Sahrawi people.

The participants in the meeting have been debating since Monday about the alternatives to confront the media war of the great centers of power against the people, and the need to defend revolutionary theory.

It is expected that on this closing day, attendees will approve the event’s action plan and a declaration of support for Palestine, in the face of the genocide committed by the Zionist state of Israel against its civilian population, a topic on which a special intervention by the Spanish MEP Manuel Pineda.

This 2nd Meeting of Left Publications continues the first of these contacts held in Havana in person in February 2023.